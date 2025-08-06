Islamic Prince Trends On TikTok, Appreciates Mercy Johnson

Islamic Prince

TIKTOK SENSATION, Islamic Prince, has stormed social media with his viral skit video, which has garnered attention after Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson mimicked his acting prowess to the admiration of netizens.

His popular video, “It is My Dream to Become an Actor,” where he portrayed a heartbroken princess, caught the eye of other celebrities like Fella Makafui, Sista Afia, and Asantewaa, who recreated one of his viral videos, showcasing their support for emerging talent.

The video has generated over 4.7 million views, 517.6K likes, 74k comments, 299.5k shares, and 39.4k saves, cementing Islamic Prince as a current TikTok star in Ghana. His dramatic performances have resonated with audiences, making him a notable figure on the platform.

In an interview with Joy Prime, Islamic Prince expressed gratitude to his followers for the recognition. “I was honoured when Mercy Johnson commented on my video, saying I’m very talented. It’s not easy, but I’m overjoyed and happy,” he said.

The rising actor emphasised that acting has always been his dream, and encouraged viewers to rate his acting skills after watching the video.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke