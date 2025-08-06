GMB25: Adjorkor Wins Star Performer

Adjorkor

The Greater Accra Region representative of the 2025 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB), Adjorkor, was awarded the star performer for the first stage performance of the pageant show under the theme, “The Story Telling”.

Adjorkor told the story of Nii Kwabena Bonney III’s untold contributions to the nation of Ghana. Her performance was a tribute to a true hero who boldly stood for justice and sparked change in 1948.

She effortlessly embodied the role of Nii Kwabena Bonney III, winning the hearts of many attendees, including the judges of the show. Her outstanding performance transported audiences back to 1948, recounting the historic boycott led by Nii Kwabena Bonney III, who rallied the people with the defiant cry, “We will not buy!”

Nii Kwabena Bonney III’s bold stand against colonial injustice helped spark a wave of consciousness that contributed to Ghana’s independence movement.

With applause from the mammoth crowd at Mantse Agbona in Jamestown, she was honoured as the first Star Performer of the season.

Other award winners include Adwoa, representing the Eastern Region, who won the Best Custom of the night; Etornam from the Volta Region, who won the Most Eloquent Lady of the night; and Hemaa, from the Western North Region, who won the Kivo Woman Award.

This week, as it has been anticipated that at least one of the ladies will bow out of the competition, the contestants are gearing up for this week’s tasks. The judges have called on the viewing public to vote massively for their favourite contestants to remain in the competition.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke