LCB Corporate Games 2025 Kicks Off In Tema

Some participants at the games

LCB CORPORATE Games 2025 kicked off on Saturday, August 2, at the Nii Adjei Krakue II Sports Complex in Tema New Town, ushering in the fourth edition of the flagship corporate football tournament.

Organised by LCB Worldwide Ghana Ltd, the event brings together professionals across industries under the theme teamwork, networking, and healthy competition.

This year’s tournament features 16 teams, split between Tema and Accra zones. In Tema, notable contenders include Wilmar Africa Ghana Limited, Dock Labour Company, and defending champions Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) Fire Department.

Accra-based teams include LCB Worldwide Ghana Ltd, Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), GUTA, and Aviance.

The 10-week competition will climax with a grand finale, where the winner walks away with GH₵20,000 and a trophy. The 1st and 2nd runners-up will receive GH₵10,000 and GH₵5,000 respectively, with additional awards for Best Goalkeeper and Top Scorer.

The opening match between LCB Worldwide Ghana and GIFF delivered thrilling action and set the tone for an exciting season.

Organisers emphasise that beyond football, the Corporate Games aim to foster camaraderie, build networks, and encourage workplace wellness, while companies also use the platform for brand visibility and team building.

LCB Worldwide Ghana, the organiser, is well known for its role in COVID-19 disinfection efforts and ongoing public health initiatives, including free school disinfection to combat bedbugs.

With weeks of action ahead, attention turns to whether GPHA Fire Department can defend their title or a new champion will rise.

BY Wletsu Ransford