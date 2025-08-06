Bolga All Stars Babies Win 2025 Upper East Colts Football Festival

BOLGA ALL Stars Babies have been crowned champions of the 2025 Upper East Inter-District Colts Football Festival after a thrilling penalty shootout victory over Redeem FC at the Bolgatanga Stadium.

The fiercely contested final ended 1-1 in regulation time, forcing the game into penalties. Bolga All Stars Babies held their nerve to seal a 4-3 win in the shootout, sparking jubilant celebrations.

To reach the final, Bolga All Stars Babies edged past Bolga Soccer Masters with a 1-0 win, while Redeem FC secured their place after defeating Young Afeni FC by the same margin in the second semi-final.

The championship match lived up to expectations, with both teams displaying attacking flair and tactical discipline. After trading goals, the penalty decider provided a tense climax to an already dramatic encounter.

Alhassan Sulemana of Bolga All Stars Babies emerged as one of the stars of the tournament, earning the award for Overall Best Player for his consistent brilliance and leadership throughout the competition.

The festival, a key platform for juvenile football development in the Upper East Region, continues to unearth exciting talents for the future of Ghana football.

BY Wletsu Ransford