Sanitation Ministry Assures School of Hygiene Students of Allowance

Cecilia Abena Dapaah – Minister of Sanitation

The Ministry of Sanitation has assured the students of the School of Hygiene that their allowance will be paid.

According to a release from the Ministry, the Ministry of Finance is preparing to pay the students their monies.

On August 27 final year students of the School of Hygiene picketed at the Premisses of the Ministry over the payment of trainee allowance.

The release indicated that following the incident, the Ministry has had series of meetings with the Accra School of Hygiene to clearly explain to the staff and students the process for the resolution of the matter.

The Ministry said it is committed not only to resourcing the Schools of Hygiene, “but also to seeking the welfare of the students/graduates and the staff, as a result of the recognition of their contribution to environmental sanitation management in the country, ” it said.

It therefore urged the students to go back and take their examinations.

In a related development, the Sanitation ministry has secured financial clearance for a total number of 1, 1 74 graduates of the three Schools of Hygiene from 2010 to 2019 to be employed by the Local Government Service.

The ministry said it has started engaging the graduates from 2010 to 2019 year groups to work in the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

It said the recruitment process commenced in June and is scheduled to end in October, by which time all the graduates would have been absorbed.

“In fact, as we speak, a good number of them have already been issued their appointment letters and subsequently posted to start work in the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies as Environmental Health Officers, ” it added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri