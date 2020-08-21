Rebecca Gives Towards Osu, Teshie, Nungua Homowo

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Wife of President Akufo-Addo, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has presented food items to the chiefs and traditional councils in Osu, Teshie and Nungua as they prepare to celebrate this year’s Homowo.

Bags of maize and palm-nut, gallons of palm-oil, cartons of fish, beer, soft drinks, water, and Schnapps were presented to each clan in the Traditional areas visited.

At the Osu Mantse Palace, she urged the people to forge towards a united traditional leadership, saying that is a sure way to sustain the economic and social development in the community.

The First lady also paid courtesy calls on all five clans under the Teshie Traditional Council comprising the Klemusu Clan, Krobo Clan, Agbawe Clan, Lenshie Clan and Gbugbla Clan as well as the Chiefs and elders of the Nungua Traditional Council.

At a durbar held in her honor she urged the people of the two communities to retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in power based on the significant development and life changing policies being implemented .

She urged the people to take advantage of the many social intervention policies to break the vicious cycle of semi-literacy and poverty in their communities.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo who is also Executive Director of The Rebecca Foundation, pledged the Foundation’s determination to compliment government’s efforts to enhance the lives of Ghanaians.

She also urged the elders and people of Osu, Teshie and Nungua traditional areas to adhere to all safety protocols in celebrating this year’s Homowo by limiting the Kpekple sprinkling ritual to their individual homes.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku and Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Oko Boye on behalf of the chiefs and traditional elders thanked the First Lady for her donations as well as the many philanthropic activities.

He said The Rebecca Foundation’s initiatives have greatly impacted the lives of women and children in the coastal communities in Accra.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo was accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs and MP for Anyaa Sowutuom, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, MP for Ledzokuku and Deputy Minister for Health, Dr. Bernard Oko Boye, Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) and former MP for Tema West, Irene Naa Torshie, MCE of Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly, Mariama Karley Amui, MCE for Korle Klottey, Nii Adjei Tawiah and MCE for Krowor Municipal Assembly, Joshau Nii Bortey.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri