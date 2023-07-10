Sarfo Abebrese Goes Home

Kurt Okraku (3rd L), Kwesi Nyantakyi, Fred Achi, Ebe Egbe CEO, Moni Michelle, Nigeria and other football dignitaries. INSET: The tomb housing Sarfo’s remains

Legal practitioner and football enthusiast, Sarfo Abebrese, was laid to rest on Saturday amid uncontrollable tears from family, COSUA and members from the football fraternity.

The founder and president of COSUA – a pan-African NGO operating as a partner to the African Union to use sports to build African unity, passed on to eternity few months ago in his sleep in USA.

Notable among the high profile dignitaries from the football fraternity that mourned with the family at the Prempeh Assembly Hall, Fante New Town, Kumasi were Kurt Okraku, GFA president and his predecessor, Kwasi Nyantakyi, a close friend of the deceased.

Until his death, the departed lawyer nicknamed Labimus, was a man of many parts – his record label – Lisarf Entertainment produced the famous ‘Shody’, ‘Run Run Somethings’ by musical trio Praye in the mid 2000s.

He was the co-commentator to Kwaku Ofosu Asare for the infamous Hearts-Kotoko midweek clash that claimed close to 130 lives in Accra (May 9 Disaster).

Before birthing COSUA, he founded SHUGHA, a supporters group designed for the elites but it evolved into COSUA, which has made tremendous strides on the continent and across the globe.

He was on the verge of securing huge sponsorships from multinational companies for the group for upcoming sporting events.

His mortal remains were interred at the Ejura Royal Cemetery in Kumasi. He was 60.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum