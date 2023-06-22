Sarkodie’s Lawyer Dies At 52

Cynthia Quarcoo, a lawyer for rapper Sarkodie, has reportedly passed on.

She died Wednesday, June 21 at age 52.

Details of what led to her death are currently not known.

Cynthia Quarcoo was not just a lawyer as she also played key roles in the entertainment industry.

That includes founding Africa 1 Media, a renowned talent management and public relations firm that collaborated with various Ghanaian musicians.

Indeed Cynthia Quarcoo leaves behind a void in both the legal and entertainment communities.

Sarkodie in a tribute indicated that it’s difficult to accept she is gone.

“This is going to be a very difficult one for all of us but I guess that’s the price to pay when you open up to love. It was unusual I hadn’t heard from you in these few days because knowing my mama Cee she will be the first person to text me worried and then tease me … sent you a WhatsApp asking ”Mama C Na mentee wonka oo ©” but after several hours seeing two ticks I felt something was wrong then they broke the news to me. We know what you would love for all of us (to be strong ) we will try us ( to be strong ) we will try Mama C! J. Condolences to the family and friends, especially the children… let’s stay strong,” he wrote.