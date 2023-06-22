header ad banner
What's New

I Sleep, Breathe, Eat Music- Wizkid

June 22, 2023

 

Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has claimed that music is his lifestyle.

He said he consistently wants to improve his sound, video, production, and everything to a new level.

The Starboy stated this in an interview with popular UK-based afrobeats podcaster, Shopsydoo, in London yesterday.

“I sleep, breathe, eat, sh*t music. I’m always trying to elevate my craft from my sound, my videos, my productions, everything to a whole new level,” he said.

Wizkid said he feels blessed to be at the forefront of the global afrobeats movement.

“I feel blessed, you know. I just wake up every day and thank God that I’m blessed enough to do it because I could have been anything else,” he indicated.

He said being an active father has changed him a lot, adding that he has a lot of surprises for his fans.

The famous musician said he would also be releasing a brand new song and video next week, the Dailypost reported.

Tags: ,