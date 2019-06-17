Sarri Quits Chelsea For Juventus

Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri has left his post as manager of Chelsea to take over at Juventus as a replacement for Massimiliano Allegri, the Premier League club have announced.

A Chelsea statement said that “the two clubs have reached an agreement for the early termination of Sarri’s contract with Chelsea FC which had two years left to run and is ending at his request.”

Sarri’s exit comes despite leading the club to a top three finish and Europa League success. Chelsea also narrowly missed out on winning the Carabao Cup, as they lost to Manchester City on penalties in the final.

The Italian was brought in over the summer as a replacement for Antonio Conte, who had won the Premier League and FA Cup in his two seasons in charge before falling out with the club hierarchy and several key players.