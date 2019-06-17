Kotoko Break Hearts

An action from the game

ASANTE KOTOKO yesterday posted a 5-4 penalty win over hearts of Oak in

the normalisation Committee (NC) special competition in Accra.

The win pits Kotoko against Karela FC, who won 1-0 against Ashgold in the

other semi-final game in Obuasi for the final clash.



Kotoko drew first blood when the game was developing

through Fatawu Nafiw, who struck brilliantly past goalkeeper Ben Mensah

in the fourth minute.

Hearts pressured for the equaliser but to no avail until the dying minutes,

when former Kotoko man Christopher Bonney cancelled the lead from the