Fatau Explains Enyimba Success

Fatau Dauda



Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda on Wednesday evening crowned his great season in the Nigerian top flight league with a win.

And explaining what accounted for the successful season, the Enyimba FC man said in plain words ‒ ‘hard work pays’.

The feat makes him winner of three titles with three different clubs in three different countries within five years.

He wrote his name in gold after winning the FA Cup while in action for South Africa’s Orlando Pirates in South Africa in 2014.



A year on, the agile goalkeeper returned to Ghana and helped Obuasi Ashgold win the domestic league after over a decade of league title drought .

“It is done again by Allah, winning titles is my portion, next destination is loading. In fact, I will say this has to be Allah, of course, we put in so much by way of training by the entire team,” said elated Fatau.

He added, “Indeed, hard work pays, I have always been on my toes, I will keep working hard till I retire some day. Can’t talk about my future for now, but certainly there are offers on the table which my agent and I are weighing which one is best for us.”

The former Ghana number one failed to make the trip with the Black Stars to Egypt, but has wished them well and expressed the hope that they will go far and possibly return home with the ultimate.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum﻿