Sack Valerie Sawyer – Group Urges NDC

Valerie Sawyer

A NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) group calling itself NDC Action Movement, has asked the party to dismiss former Deputy Chief of Staff under the former President John Mahama’s administration, Valerie Sawyer, for her recent “attacks” on ex-President Jerry John Rawlings and the June 4, 1979 Revolution.

In a statement signed by its Leader, James Abbey the Movement wondered “why is Madam Valerie Sawyerr still in the NDC if she doesn’t believe in the revolutionary antecedents of the NDC? Does she not realize how pathetic and ridiculous she look by engaging in these shenanigans?”

Earlier, the Movement had said it was “puzzled about Valerie Sawyer’s attacks on the June 4 revolution and the founder of the NDC in her latest work titled: “Goliath, David is Coming.””

In the said article, it noted “Valerie Sawyer averred that there’s nothing glorious about JJ’s revolution, and that she cringes anytime she hears of June 4 and December 31.”

It added that “Valerie also said the only thing she remembers about JJ’s revolution is the pain and tears, and that nothing good came out of June 4 Revolution.”

“How conveniently self-serving of Valerie Sawyer? Those who have come round to enjoy the booty of the NDC’s struggle and transformation dating back to June 4 1979 have suddenly forgotten where it came from, when it started and how it started?

Today these traitors think Jerry Rawlings and his revolution is no longer relevant to the NDC?”

It said “we mentioned before that Valerie and her cohorts were reaping from where they had never sown and she proves it with her vitriolic pieces which evoke hatred rather than the so-called love for the NDC that she touts.”

It noted that “well-meaning NDC members should now understand why we recorded 44.4 percent in the last election because characters like Valerie Sawyer and others led the party into the abyss and have since not learnt any lessons.”

“Valerie Sawyer does all her best to gain recognition because she played no part in the difficult journey of 1979, 1981, 1992 and even 2008 when the man she hates with a passion travelled the length and breadth of the country to win the elections for Professor Mills.”

According to the statement, “indeed Valerie father – Harry Sawyer must be turning in his grave at the vicious manner she is denigrating the very ideals which he defended with his life till he passed in 2013.”

“Has Valerie Sawyer denounce her father and herself, for benefiting foremost from the spoils of the revolution before engaging in her moral lectures?,” it questioned.

BY Melvin Tarlue