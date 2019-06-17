Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing PDS Fuses

The suspect

AN 18-year-old scrap dealer is in the custody of the Tema Community 2 District Police Command for allegedly stealing electric fuses at a substation of Power Distribution Services (PDS) in Tema.

Mohammed Awal, a resident of Ashaiman, was arrested by some residents who saw him removing the fuses from a distribution pillar at the sub-station.

He led police to a scrap yard at Community 5 in Tema where he sold the fuses.

The fuses were retrieved at the scrap yard.

Confirming the incident to DGN Online, Christopher Apawu, Acting Manager of the Tema South District of PDS, explained that recently, PDS has been receiving reports from residents in the communities who have been complaining of power outages.

He said when PDS Faults Team got to the substations, they realised all the fuses in the distribution pillars have been removed by unknown persons.

“There are even instances where the padlocks securing the substation have been broken,” he stated.

The Acting Manager stressed that a complaint was lodged at the Community 2 Distruct Police Command for investigation.

“But for the past 2 weeks the rate of theft of these fuses had increased drastically where everyday we receive reports of outages and we got there just to find the fuses stolen,” he mentioned.

Until last Thursday, he noted that the suspect was living close to the sub-station.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema