Ghanaian Tech Prodigy Covers Techpreneur Magazine

Iddris Sandu

GHANAIAN BORN technology prodigy, Iddris Sandu, has been featured on the cover of Techpreneur Mag, a digital tech magazine.

Techbit Inc, a tech consulting and digital agency in Ghana on Friday released the fourth issue of the digital magazine.

Sandu has chalked some successes in the technology world and has equally received the Presidential Scholar Award from President Obama.

He has also worked on projects with rappers like Kanye West and the late Nipsey Hustle, and consulted for Uber, Snapchat, Instagram, among others.

Techpreneur is the first tech magazine in Ghana and has been running since 2016, DGN Online has gathered.

The Magazine offers an insider view on Ghana’s growing tech space, entrepreneurship and tech startups across West Africa.

Driven by trends and insights gleaned from the tech community, seasoned entrepreneurs, CEOs, Angel Investors and Tech Enthusiasts, Techpreneur Mag encourages readers to be creators of technology and not just users.

Commenting on why Mr. Sandu has been featured on the cover, Clement Safori Fianko – Publisher Techpreneur Mag, said “Iddris has made tremendous impact in the global tech space and is on a mission to literally change the world as we know it. This year marking our year of return we concluded he is the best fit for the cover.”

“Joining Iddris in this power packed issue are revolutionary thinkers, radical movers and innovators of our time; such as Kendall Ananyi (CEO of Tizeti), Diana Wilson (Founder YAAW), Frank Y.Owusu (Consultant at IBM), Adolf Akuffo – Afful (Co-founder Hive refrigeration), Alex and Sharna Darko (Co-founders of MenuFinderAfrica), Sorji Grey (Tech YouTuber), Joshua Opoku (Founder IoT Network) and Paulina Kuranchie (PR Lecturer and Consultant) amongst others,” he said.

BY DGN Online