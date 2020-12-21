Satellites Back Home After WAFU Success

The Black Sateliites display their medals

The national U-20 soccer side, the Black Satellites, yesterday arrived home from Benin after winning this year’s WAFU Championship on Saturday.

The Abdul Karim Zito men posted a 2-1 win over their Burkinabe counterparts to be crowned champions.

The 43 man contingent touched down at the Air Force Base in Burma Camp few minutes to 11:00pm on Airforce flight STA 7676.

They have since checked in at the M-Plaza Hotel where they spent the night and are expected to break camp today.

It was a Daniel Afriyie strike in the closing stages of half time which levelled a Koume Botue early opener.

Both sides fought for a winning goal without success until Percious Boah hit the back of the net with a perfect free kick in the second half.

The victory hands Ghana qualification for the 2021 U-20 AFCON scheduled for Mauritania in February next year.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum