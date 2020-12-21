Deputy Finance Minister Holds Thanksgiving

Abena Osei Asare, a Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Atiwa East Constituency in the Eastern Region on Sunday, December 20, 2020 held a thanksgiving service and victory party at the Anyinam Presbyterian Church for her re-election as MP.

After the church service, she also organised a victory party at her residence in Anyinam where her supporters and members of the New Patriotic Party ( NPP) stormed there to jam and dine with her.

The Deputy Minister used the opportunity to thank God for the resounding victory for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo – Addo.

The District Pastor for Anyinam, Rev. Obeng Kwafo in his sermon under the theme: “Equipping The Stains For The Work Of Christ,” said Christians should embrace peace and love one another as Christ did.

The lawmaker on her part thanked the almighty God for His blessings especially the peace our nation has enjoyed before, during and after the elections.

Abena Osei Asare further thanked her constituents for their support all these years as she urged them to continue praying for the President and his team for Divine leadership.

The Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery Chairman, Rev. James Charles Antwi presented an award to the MP for exemplary life she has shown in her leadership to bring Glory to God, the Presbyterian Church as a whole.

She was accompanied by the District Chief Executive, Nkansah Panin, and the Constituency executives of the NPP, among other leading members of the party.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Anyinam