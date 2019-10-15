Savannah NPP Nasara Declares Agenda 7 Seats In 2020

The Savannah Regional Nasara Coordinator, Madam Losina Barikisu Watara, and the constituencies’ Nasara coordinators, have assured President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of delivering all the seven seats in Savannah region to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) come 2020.

During a meeting held at the regional capital, Damongo last week, the coordinators resolved to work hard to achieve their goal as an appreciation to the President for creating a region which gave them opportunity to serve the people.

“We see 2020 as a year to prove the confidence reposed on us and will stop at nothing but winning all the seats in the region for the NPP to show our appreciation to the president,” Madam Barikisu Watara said.

She noted that the free SHS which has brought a major relief to parents couple with planting for food and jobs among others has made their work as Nasara coordinators easier.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo