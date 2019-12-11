SC Dismisses Opuni’s Application For Special Leave

Dr. Stephen Opuni

A five member-panel of the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Anin Yeboah has dismissed an application by Dr. Stephen Opuni seeking a special leave of the apex court to appeal against a Court of Appeal decision.

Aaron Mensah, lawyer of Dr Opuni argued that there was an error on the face of the decision made by the Court of Appeal in dismissing their application challenging a High Court ruling.

That application at the Court of Appeal sought to overturn a High Court decision not to allow them tender a document through a third prosecution witness where Mr Opuni, former CEO of COCOBOD and one Seidu Agongo are facing trial for causing financial loss to the state.

The Attorney General ‘s Department represented by Madam Stella Ohene, a senior state attorney while opposing to the application said the applicant has not been able to point out the said error that he claimed.

She subsequently prayed that the application for Special leave pending appeal be dismissed.

The panel which also include Justice Sule Gbadegbe, Justice Gabriel Pwamang, Justice Samuel Marful Sau and Justice Agnes Dodzie while dismissing the application said the applicant did not provide a convincing ground to warrant the grant of the application.

The apex court also ruled that the application is without merit and subsequently dismissed it.

–Starrfm