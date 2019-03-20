Scabies Takes Over Sunyani Prison

A photograph of a prisoner suffering from scabies

INMATES of the Sunyani Medium Prison are suffering from an outbreak of scabies — a skin infestation that causes itching and rashes— due to overcrowding in the detention centre.

According to its authorities, the situation has reached an alarming state, as inmates have developed sores on their buttocks and penis as a result of the excessive scratching of the affected areas.

This came to light during a health screening exercise organised by the Adventist Men Ministry, Penkwasi, in collaboration with SDA Hospital in Fiapre, for both inmates and officers of the centre.

Health officers who conducted the screening discovered that about eight out of 10 inmates suffered from scabies.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE after the screening, Medical Superintendent in-charge of SDA Hospital, Dr. Philip Kakari, stated that the situation was alarming and, therefore, calls for immediate attention.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Sunyani Medium Prison, ASP Johann Nartey, attributed the situation to overcrowding and heat.

According to him, the prison which was built to originally hold up to 450 inmates currently has inmate population of 858, thus making the spread of the disease faster among the prisoners.

ASP Nartey explained that even though some organisations intermittently come to fumigate the yard, there is constant shortage of drugs at the infirmary to treat the disease.

In all, over 300 inmates and 150 officers were screened for blood pressure, eye, HIV, ear, nose and throat (ENT) and general consultation.

The leader of Penkwasi SDA Men Ministry, Evangelist Nana Gordon, assured that the church would help raise funds to buy drugs to combat the disease.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani