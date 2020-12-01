Scholarships Secretariat Outdoors Online Application Portal For Free SHS Students

Kingsley Agyemang

The Ghana Scholarships Secretariat has unveiled an online application portal for free Senior High School (SHS) graduates nationwide.

At a press launch on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, the Secretariat indicated that President Nana Akufo-Addo was the brain behind the unveiling of the portal.

Registrar of Scholarships, Kingsley Agyemang, said the portal was opened to enable all Free SHS graduates apply for scholarships to advance their education to the tertiary level.

“With the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat charged by the vision of the President, it is our objective to give opportunities to each and every Ghanaian student deserving of award for tertiary education,” he said.

According to him, a strategic decision was taken in 2019 to digitize the scholarship application process for the 2020/2021 academic year for both the local and foreign scholarship schemes.

He said the main reason for going digital was to increase accessibility and ensure transparency and fairness while being able to pay tuition fees and stipend promptly.

“To this effect, scholarship processes for the 2020/2021 academic year commenced in March 2020 through our online portal www.scholarshipgh.com and saw over 300,000 Ghanaians applying from all over the country without physically engaging the Secretariat or having to travel from the hinterlands to access our service.”

He announced that the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat has commenced payment for the first batch of online scholarship applicants who participated in the nationwide scholarship selection interviews in their respective district assemblies.