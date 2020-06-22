Schools In Kumasi Receive Protective Items

Osei Assibey-Antwi

Majority of Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the Kumasi Metropolis, have been provided with a variety of protective items as schools reopen for final and second-year Gold Track students on Monday, June 22.

They included nose masks and hand sanitizers to be distributed freely to the arriving students to enhance their safety in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each student is supposed to receive two reusable nose masks and hand sanitizers after going through the requisite health screening protocols in line with the government’s measures to stem the spread of the virus.

A visit to some of the Schools by the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Osei Assibey-Antwi, accompanied by educational and health experts, saw strict adherence to the protocols as the arriving students had their body temperature taken before being allowed entry into the school premises.

They included Opoku Ware, Asanteman, St. Hubert and Kumasi Senior and Technical high schools.

Schools across the country had since March 15, been closed after the country recorded its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases about three months ago.

Mr. Assibey-Antwi, lauded the educational institutions for their observance of the instituted safety guidelines.