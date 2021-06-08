Seikwa ‘Killer’ Cops, 2 Others Refused Bail Again

A High Court in Sunyani, trying three police officers and three civilians involved in alleged murder of a suspect in their custody at Seikwa in Bono Region, has again refused the accused persons bail.

They are to reappear on June 10, 2021 after police said they were concluding their investigations into the case.

The three accused police officers including General Constable Ebenezer Akuffo, 24, General Corporal William Akussung, 28, Chief Inspector Eric Aforo, 48, and their civilian counterparts, Aaron Abbey, 22, Reuben Obeng, 21, both private security personnel, have been appearing before the court presided over by Justice Martey Tetteh.

The sixth accused person, Emmanuel Kingsford Ofori, 59, charged alongside three police officers and the two civilians in the alleged murder of one Abu Nepah, has already been granted GH¢100,000 bail with two sureties due to ill health.

As part of his bail condition, he was asked to report to police every Tuesday and his passport was also seized.

The rest were however, remanded into police custody and appeared last Thursday before the court hoping to secure bail but they were all denied once again.

A state attorney, Michael Berfi, leading the prosecution, urged the court to continue to remand the suspects since investigations into the case were not conclusive.

He told the court that since the last sitting, the prosecution has chanced upon fresh evidence that needed to be assessed thoroughly and getting the accused persons out could frustrate their work.

“My Lord we are still following up on some leads. It will not be appropriate to divulge it at this time. We are making inroads to get some people. The pathologist in the case from Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital travelled and has just returned and promised to make available comprehensive report on the case in due course so we are pleading for time to conclude investigations,” the state attorney stated.

Counsel for the accused persons could not argue further but left grant of bail at discretion of the judge.

The judge therefore agreed with the prosecution and remanded the five accused persons into police custody again to reappear on June 10, 2021.

It will be recalled that six accused persons including three police officers stationed at Seikwa Police Station in Tain District and their accomplices, two private security guards and a bank manager allegedly killed one Abu Nepah and secretly buried him for breaking rear windscreen of a vehicle belonging to the bank manager.

When their alleged action became public, the suspects went to exhume the body and sent it to a private morgue.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani