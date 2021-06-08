Dubai Trip For PZ Cussons Retailers

Participants of ‘Camel Buy and Fly’ promotion receiving their awards

PZ CUSSONS, manufacturers of personal healthcare products and consumer goods, is set to fly two retailers to Dubai through its, “Camel Buy and Fly” promotion.

The two winners are Carlos, owner of Carlos Retail Enterprise from Takoradi, and Attah Maame, owner of Attah Maame Retail Enterprise from Sunyani.

They were also part of other retailers who won various prizes, including electronic appliances and airtime worth over GH¢500,000.

Speaking to the retailers at a brief ceremony held at Makola in Accra on Thursday, June 3, 2021, the head of Marketing PZCL, Hafsa Arthur said the “Camel Buy and Fly” promotion is in fulfillment of the company’s assurance to reward loyal customers with fantastic experiences for promoting their products.”

She said, “Since the inception of the Camel Buy and Fly promotion, the company has rewarded loyal customers with prizes, and an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai for a memorable experience. The promotion is proof of the brand’s value, quality, and consistency to award its loyal retailers.”

She further stated that the winners will have the opportunity to visit important places like the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Desert Safari, Dubai City tour, Aquarium, and many more, adding, they will enjoy their stay in a luxurious hotel under strict Covid-19 protocols.

Attah Maame, who spoke to the team on phone, expressed her appreciation to PZ Cussons for the opportunity to travel to Dubai and said the promotion has increased her sales, and urged retailers to partake in Camel’s promotion to also win a trip to Dubai.

The “Camel Buy and Fly” promotion is a scratch and win promotion that offers exciting prizes, including instant airtime, product hampers, and grand prizes of an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke