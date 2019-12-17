Seloart Opens Head Office

The premises of Seloart

As part of efforts to transform the signwriting industry to become a viable sector in Ghana and West Africa, Seloart, a Ghanaian-owned sign-making company, has opened a modern sign-making factory at Pokuase in Accra.

The company, which is a key player in the signwriting industry, has also inaugurated its Corporate Head Office at Pokuase.

The sign factory houses five different technologies, namely the CNC, laser cut and engraving, letter forming, Chanel Bending and large format digital printing systems capable of processing over 30 different applications.

Both facilities, situated in the same compound, were officially inaugurated.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Seloart, Selorm Betepe, described the edifice as a big deal to the growth of the Seloart Group.

He explained that the facility was to enable the company to advance its operations in line with its vision of becoming the preferred sign company in Ghana and beyond.

Game Changer

Touting the efficiency of its newly installed equipment, Mr. Betepe revealed that the company could now assemble not less than 20 signs at a go.

He described it as a milestone and a major improvement, as his company could in the past assemble one sign at a time.

He urged the youth to utilise their talents in addition to their academic qualifications to create opportunities for themselves and others while contributing to national development.

About Seloart

Seloart is a sign-making company that was established in 2005. It started operations as a signwriting shop at Achimota in Accra.

Today, Seloart has grown from signwriting to design and printing of complex and intriguing artworks, vehicle branding, signage, large format digital printing CNC cutting, laser cutting and general branding works.