Koforidua PWDs Get Govt Support

One of the beneficiaries receiving a cheque

THE New Juaben South Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region has supported 125 persons with disabilities (PWDs) with some items including cash, totalling GH¢172,284.

The funds came from the Disability Fund of the District Assemblies Common Fund which has been increased from 2 per cent to 3 per cent.

The items included refrigerators, industrial machines, sewing machines, foot machines, laptops, hairdryers, plastic chairs, grinding machines, electronic equipment and an amount of GH¢90,300 which were disbursed to 65 PWDs in the first, second and third quarter of the year.

In the last quarter, an amount of GH¢81,984 was disbursed to 60 beneficiaries for their educational support, medical support and business start-ups.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Isaac Apaw Gyasi, said the government was prioritizing the challenges of the physically challenged to make them live better.

He stated that government would continue to increase the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) to fight poverty, discrimination and the inability to access proper healthcare and other public services.

The MCE advised the beneficiaries to use the items and money to improve their standard of living.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua