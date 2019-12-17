Police Probe Alleged Kidnapping In Tamale

The Northern Regional Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) , is probing a suspected case of kidnapping.

The victim is believed to be one Jenifer Attakumah ,29, a resident of Vittin in Tamale.

According to police, the victim has gone missing since 11th December,2019 and all efforts made to trace her have not been successful.

A statement signed by the Northern Regional Crime Officer, Supt. Kwabena Otuo Acheampong stated that the police strongly suspect that the victim has been kidnapped and are appealing to the public to be on the look out and furnish the police with any information that will lead to her whereabout.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim are calling on the Ghana Police Service and the IGP to direct the Northern Regional Criminal Investigation Department to arrest one Stephen who they claim is the main suspect in this case.

The family claimed that they have given the police enough evidence which proves that the main suspect has been sending threatening messages to the victim which calls for his arrest.

“Several threatening messages came on her phone and her mother’s phone as well; reported the case to the police, and till now, no arrest has been made,” Gershown Tsra, uncle to victim , told journalists.

He said on 1st November, 2019, the victim was arrested, detained and released on the evening of the same day then she was rearrested on 2nd November, 2019 for sending threatening messages to the wife of one Mr. Stephen whom she believed was having intimate relationship with her (Jenifer’s boy friend”).

The victim’s uncle said she was arraigned before court on November 6, 2019 and was remanded in police custody from the 6th to 11th November, 2019.

He indicated that the family sat for three court proceedings subsequently and the victim was fined GH¢ 600 which the family paid and she was discharged.

“Upon leaving the Court, Jenifer together with the mother and some family members moved to their shop opposite the Total Filling Station on the Hospital Road. She (Janifer) placed her phone which was on low battery on charge and left to IK Photos to take a passport picture at 11.00 am and has since not returned”.