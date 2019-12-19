Senyo Hosi Laments Chieftaincy Dispute In Mafi

Senyo Hosi (right) interacting with Volta Regional Minister Dr. Letsa

The Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), Senyo Hosi, has bemoaned the protracted chieftaincy dispute in Mafi State which he said had stalled development in the area.

Addressing a durbar of chiefs and people of Mafi at the 2019 Mafi Hogbetsotso, Mr. Hosi said the chiefs and people of the area should not look on unconcerned at the deplorable state of development as a result of a 22-year-old chieftaincy dispute.

“Wake up sleeping lion, wake up Mafi! It is time to bury your ego; it is time to let go, for the world is not waiting for you. It is time to unite and develop your people,” he said.

He added that the disputes in the Mafi area had become an economic oppressor to the prospects of the youth and children of Mafi.

“This dispute must not be allowed to stand. No clan or person is bigger than the future of our children and the youth of today. Time is of essence and the world is not waiting for Mafi. We cannot continue to allow such disputes to fester after 22 years of stagnation,” he stressed.

Mr. Hosi, therefore, called on the feuding factions to regard themselves as “brothers and sisters from one stock” and find an amicable solution to the dispute without any further delay.

“Mafi is a state which has graced Ghana with many illustrious sons like Dan Okudzeto (a true trailblazer who set up Ghana’s first indigenous Oil Marketing Company), Dr. Alphonse Dorcoo (Former MD of Tema Oil Refinery), Hon. Joe Gidisu – former Minister for Roads and Highways and many others. It is necessary we restore the honour of Mafi else very soon, most of Mafi’s people will become citizens of other regions,” he pointed out.

The durbar, which was on the theme: “Repositioning Mafi for unity and development”, was graced by a number of dignitaries including the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, who was the guest of honour and the former President, John Dramani Mahama.