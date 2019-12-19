Inna Patty Makes World Top Entrepreneurs List

Inna Patty

Inna Patty, Miss Ghana 2004 and CEO of Exclusive Events Ghana, has been listed among 2019 top leaders who are shaping their communities, industries and continent as a whole.

This is part of Humble Beginning Entrepreneurs’ (HBE) award ceremony to recognise and celebrate entrepreneurs around the world.

The CEO of the Miss Ghana Organisation had three nominations for the HBE award in categories such as Inspiring Entrepreneurs 2019, Innovative & Creative Entrepreneurs 2019 and Serial Entrepreneurs 2019.

Also mentioned among the world entrepreneurs were Ghanaian renowned event planning expert Tamara Jonah Goka and Dentaa Amoateng, who is a British-Ghanaian entrepreneur, actress, TV presenter and producer.

While Tamara popped up in the Inspiring Entrepreneurs 2019, Dentaa also made it to the top eight Social Entrepreneurs 2019.

Inna is the only Ghanaian with multiple nominations alongside other business owners from South Africa, UK, Canada and USA.

Described as a philanthropist and social entrepreneur, she uses her Miss Ghana Organisation to touch a lot of lives in a positive way.

She founded the Miss Ghana Foundation ‒ the charity wing of the pageant ‒ with the sole purpose of ensuring the sustenance of the social intervention projects that the Miss Ghana contestants, the eventual queen and her two runners-up embark upon during their reigns.

As a result, she has diligently collaborated with the Don Bosco Vocational Training Institute in educating and rehabilitating underprivileged children. She has also secured educational scholarships for 100 students and placed 30 auto-mechanics and 10 caterers in jobs upon successful completion of their training.

Inna is an MSc graduate of the London School of Economics with Master’s degree in Accounting & Finance and obtained a First Class in Banking & Finance from the University of Ghana Business School.

She is a hardworking Ghanaian woman who is very innovative, pragmatic and creative towards the development, training, coaching, mentoring and empowerment of young women.

By Francis Addo