Maritime University To Open Diving School

Prof. Nyarko laying cement block together with the CEO of GDTI to signal the commencement of the project

REGIONAL MARITIME University (RMU), in collaboration with the Global Diving and Training Institute (GDTI), is constructing a commercial diving and subsea welding school at the university campus in Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

The facility which will be completed in 16 months’ time comprises administrative blocks, classroom blocks and dive tanks.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for the commencement of the project, Dr. Enoch Kwadwo Adusei Ofosu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GDT I, said the institution had observed the development of the oil and gas industry in Ghana and the sub-region and realized the need to train divers who can perform subsea operations for the industry.

He said per a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that GDTI signed in 2018 with RMU, the diving centre is expected to train divers who can undertake underwater cutting and welding, non-destructive testing (NDT), salvaging operations, near-shore and deep-sea diving operations, underwater video monitoring and recording, commercial scuba diving, remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), off-shore decommissioning of oil and gas installation, among others.

Professor Elvis Nyarko, Vice Chancellor of RMU, said the university would continue to provide facilities for those venturing into the maritime industry to receive quality training.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema