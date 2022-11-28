Serialization of Examination Questions To Eliminate Leakages – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the 50th Anniversary of the Northern School of Business in Tamale

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has revealed that the persistent leakages of examination questions for the BECE and WASSCE examinations will be a thing of the past with the introduction of the serialization of examination questions.

According to him, the serialization policy was implemented by the Ministry of Education in the 2021 BECE and piloted for the 2021 WASSCE.

“The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum has reported that as a result of the policy there were no leakages of examination papers for the 2021 BECE examinations. The pilot for WASSCE was also successful and Ghana is in discussions with member WAEC countries for the adoption of this policy. We are making progress.”

At the 50th anniversary of the Northern School of Business in Tamale, Dr. Bawumia disclosed that last year, the Ministry of Education implemented a policy of serialization of examination questions as is the case in some advanced countries adding that the policy of serialization means that students at different examination centers and even at the same examination center will receive different questions of the same level of difficulty.

“This makes any leaked examination paper virtually useless,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia reiterated the government’s commitment to the educational sector with the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy which has increased enrollment in various senior high schools across the country significantly.

“ The policy has reduced the school dropout rate, especially the tendency for teenage boys and girls rooming on our streets or engaging in unproductive ventures at the expense of their education .”

“ We now have not only a 50% increase enrollment in the various schools but more girls than boys have enrolled and that has resulted in a situation of almost gender parity in our senior high schools between boys and girls.”

The Vice President stated that parents have been relieved of the burden of paying school fees for their wards who gain admission to the senior high school.

“ Government has put in place various initiatives and interventions to ensure that adequate educational infrastructure such as classroom blocks, dormitories, laboratories, workshops, and buses are provided for the efficient running of the Free Senior High School programme.”

The Headmaster of the Northern School of Business(Nobisco), Alhassan Issah Dokurugu, appealed to the government to ensure that projects started in the school are completed on time to enhance teaching and learning.

“ Nobisco at 50 years is still faced with some critical infrastructure challenges that promote effective teaching and learning. The schools need classrooms, and dormitories, among other needs and so I call on the government to come to our aid.”

He urged the students to be ambitious, set targets for themselves and work towards them, and be disciplined to achieve greatness in the future.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale