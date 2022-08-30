Serwaa Amihere Sparks Pregnancy Rumours

News anchor, Serwaa Amihere has sparked pregnant rumours after photos of her protruding stomach have gone viral.

Serwaa reportedly launched her clothing brand over the weekend. The ceremony was attended by several celebrities and dignitaries. However, it’s not the clothing brand that is trending, but rather her tummy.

Photos from the launch have since been generating massive attention as she looked like a pregnant woman citing her big tummy. Some of the photos showed her using her clutch to cover her tummy.

Meanwhile, showbiz observers are divided over the photos. Some people believe that she is indeed pregnant while others say it’s a mere big belly.