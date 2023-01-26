SES HD Plus Gets New MD

Adelaide Abbiw-Williams

THE BOARD of Directors of Ghana’s premium high-definition (HD) satellite broadcast service provider, SES HD PLUS, has announced the appointment of Adelaide Ahovy Abbiw-Williams as Chief Executive Officer effective from January 1, 2023.

Most recently, Adelaide was responsible for launching HD+ in Ghana where she successfully positioned HD+ as the preferred choice for quality TV viewing experiences within the free-to-air satellite TV broadcasting industry in Ghana. Adelaide’s career spans several commercial roles across the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), manufacturing, telecommunications, mobile financial services, and satellite broadcasting industries in Africa for multinational companies such as SES, Vodafone, Nestle and Diageo.

Adelaide succeeds Theodore Asampong, who will now oversee SES’s broader video business in the West and Central African region.

Wilfried Urner, Chairman of the SES HD PLUS Board, commenting on Adelaide’s appointment said, “Adelaide made an impression on the board with her drive, intellect, and professionalism. She has made a tremendous impact during her time at SES HD PLUS to date, and we have no doubt she will continue this momentum as our new CEO. Her extensive FMCG and telecommunications background and commercially driven approach to business will help SES HD PLUS develop strategic alliances as well as expand on the success built over the past two years and take us into our next phase of growth and innovation.”

“I am delighted to take on the CEO role of a business with considerable ambition. SES HD PLUS is a group of innovative, talented, and creative professionals who care about delivering quality TV viewing experiences to over 130,000 homes across Ghana. Our goal is to grow the number of homes watching HD+ across the country,” said Abbiw-Williams.