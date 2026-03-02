‘Sex As Punishment’ Assemblyman Arrested

The suspects

The Assembly Member for Effiakuma West in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region who allegedly ordered two teenagers – male and female – to have sex in the open, has been arrested.

The Assembly Member, Edward Azalekor, 52, was apprehended by the Western Regional Police Command on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Also arrested was Martin Amuzu, 35, who is an uncle to the female victim.

Their arrest followed a WhatsApp video received by the police from Takoradi-based Connect FM.

The two suspects were captured in the viral video physically assaulting the two teenagers, aged 13 and 17, and forcing them to have sexual intercourse.

The two teenagers were being ordered to have sexual intercourse in front of a shop in the full glare of others, who were cheering, laughing, and filming the act.

The Assembly Member had earlier admitted that he was the one in the video and that his actions were to ‘punish’ the two for engaging in amorous relationship at a tender age.

Police preliminary investigations revealed that the female teenager had left home in the afternoon of February 16, 2026.

It was gathered that the girl left home without informing the mother and returned later in the night at about 7:40 p.m.

The mother was furious and informed the Assemblyman for the Electoral Area, Azalekor, to discipline her daughter.

The suspects then went to the teenage boy they suspected was the girl’s boyfriend and lured him to the scene, and also forced him to have sexual intercourse with the girl.

The accused persons have since been hauled before a Takoradi District Court and granted bail in the sum of GH¢20,000 each, to reappear on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

The female victim is currently in the custody of the Department of Social Welfare.

The police have also launched a manhunt for suspect Isaac Nana Osei, who allegedly filmed the act, and is currently on the run.

Teenage Boy Speaks

Meanwhile, the teenage boy (name withheld) at the centre of the viral ‘sex’ video has narrated how the incident occurred.

According to him, he was dragged from his hostel, assaulted, and forced into having sex with the young girl just by the side of the road at Effia Cocoa Villa, while many looked on.

He indicated that around 1:00 a.m. on that fateful day, the Assembly Member arrived at his hostel with three other individuals and a girl they claimed he was in a relationship with.

“They took me to their vehicle and drove me to a vulcanising shop around Effia Cocoa Villa.

“The Assembly Member brought out a belt, and started beating me and the girl. He then asked me to sleep with the girl by the roadside where the vulcanising shop is located,” he said.

The victim further claimed that passersby watched as the incident unfolded, while others recorded the scene with their mobile phones.

The male victim’s father, Yaw Agyemang, told journalists that he only became aware of the incident after being shown the video.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi