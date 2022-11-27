Sexy Cop Charged For Defilement

A policeman has been charged for allegedly defiling a 14-year old girl at Ave-Xevi in the Akatsi North District of the Volta region.

Cpl Emmanuel Duah, popularly known as Bob Marley is being arraigned before court by the Attorney General over the alleged act.

Per report, the officer will be put before a court before November ending.

The office of the Attorney General in Ho disclosed this in response to Starr News’ Faisel Abdul-Iddrisu’s Right to Information request that “The Office of the Attorney General received the case docket titled: The Republic Vrs. No. 40993G/Cpl. Emmanuel Duah @Bob Marley and advised on same on 16th August, 2022.

“Prosecution of the case will commence on or before 30th November 2022 at the Circuit Court, Sogakope,” the AG’s letter stated.

It would be recalled that DGN Online broke the story in September 2021 that the suspect allegedly lured his victim into a yet-to-be-commissioned police post at Ave-Xevi when he was deployed to a barrier on the Ho-Aflao road.

The suspect was subsequently interdicted in October 2021 following the report.

However, over a year after the report as information was not forthcoming concerning the case, prompting Starr News to pursue the matter further.

But a year on, the suspect police officer has been charged with the offence of defilement and is now set to be prosecuted.

It added that the family of the victim and the school authorities who had given up on ever getting justice for her have renewed hope following the new development.

By Vincent Kubi