Mind Your Business– Ayra Starr Tells Nigerians

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has been receiving a lot of criticism over her recent choice of outfit for a concert.

She wore a skimpy dress that exposed some vital parts of her body and her followers are not happy with her.

However, the singer has responded to criticisms saying she doesn’t give a dime about their opinions.

She went on to say she would continue to wear her skimpy clothes and whatever works for her because she is the only one in charge of her life and decisions.

You don’t like my aesthetics, shurrup you’re gonna like it today,” she wrote

“I’m only going to say this once, I no send your papa, your mama, your uncle, your sister…I go wear my miniskirt anywhere I want, anytime I want, any way I want,” she said in a mixture of pidgin and English.

“So mind your business. ‘Cos you see me, your opinion, I go use am write a song. E no matter to me. Hey guys, I am still new in this so… don’t judge me, no judgement,” she added.