Shake UP At BNI, National Security: President Appoints New Security Chiefs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has today, Friday August 5, 2022 made some changes in the nation’s National Security Apparatus.

The National Security Coordinator, Ambassador Major General (rtd), Francis Adu-Amanfoh has been reassigned by the President to act as Special Advisor to the President for the Accra Initiative as he will be working from the Office of the President.

Per a statement released by Communications Directorate at Jubilee House and signed by Eugene Arhin, Director, President Akufo-Addo has also in accordance with the Section 20 (1) of the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act 2020 (Act 1030), appointed Edward Asomani, Deputy Security Co-ordinator to replace Gen Adu-Amanfoh as acting National Security Co-ordinator with effect from Monday August 8, 2022.

“The confirmation of his appointment is subject to the receipt of constitutionally required advice of the National Security Council given in consultation with the Public Services Commission,” the statement read.

Additionally, the President has appointed the Director General of the National Intelligence Bureau, Kweku Domfeh as Ambassador-designate to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In his place, the President, further to the Section 15 (1) of the National Intelligence Agencies Act 2020 Act (Act 1030), has also appointed Nana Atobrah Quaicoe, currently a Deputy National Intelligence Bureau to act from Monday August 8, 2022 as Director General of NIB subject to consultation.

The two new appointees were former directors of the political think tank group, Danquah Institute.

Gen. Adu-Amanfoh’s new portfolio, the Accra Initiative was launched in 2019 by Ghana, Benin, Togo, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire as a vehicle for enhanced security co-operation among the countries in response to the growing threat of terrorism and violence extremism in West Africa.

Edward Kwaku Asomani

Kweku Domfeh

