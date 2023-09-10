Shama: Several Fear Dead In Explosion At Anto-Aboso Quarry Site

Tragedy has struck the Anto-Aboso community in the Shama District of the Western Region as an explosion at a quarry site claimed the lives of several people, with many still missing.

The incident occurred on Saturday night and it is believed to have been caused by an Ammonia nitrate explosive.

Eyewitnesses described the horrifying scene, with Emmanuel Owuewie, the Assemblyman for Anto-Aboso, stating that he was in his room when the explosion occurred.

The force of the blast caused his ceiling to collapse on him, narrowly escaping death.

Authorities have swiftly responded to the situation, with officers from the Fire Service and other security personnel arriving at the quarry site to assist in the rescue efforts.

Their primary focus is locating and saving those who are still missing and providing support to the affected families.

This devastating incident comes months after a similar explosion took place in the same region, specifically in Appiate. On January 20, 2022, a truck carrying explosives owned by Maxam Limited was involved in an accident, triggering a catastrophic explosion that resulted in the loss of 14 lives and hundreds of injuries to residents.

Following the Appiate disaster, a committee was formed to investigate the incident and provide recommendations.

The committee later presented its report to the government, highlighting the need for increased safety measures and stricter regulations regarding the transportation and handling of explosives.

In response to the findings, the government imposed a fine of $6 million on Maxam Company, the entity responsible for the transportation of the explosives through its subcontractors. This penalty reflects the government’s commitment to holding companies accountable for safety negligence and ensuring the protection of the public.

As investigations into the Anto-Aboso quarry explosion begin, it is essential for authorities to learn from past incidents and implement more stringent safety measures.

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with the handling of explosives and the need for utmost caution and adherence to safety protocols.

