NDC, 4 Others Sue EC Over New Voter Registration

Jean Mensa – EC Chairperson

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and four other political parties have filed a lawsuit against the Electoral Commission (EC) for its failure to expand registration centers for the upcoming Limited Voter Registration exercise.

The other parties involved in the suit are the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), All People’s Congress (APC), and the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

The parties argue that the EC’s decision to restrict the registration centers to their district offices is unlawful and unreasonable.

They believe that this limitation has the potential to prevent many eligible voters from being registered and exercising their right to vote in public elections.

To halt the limited voter registration exercise until the substantive matter is resolved, the parties have filed an application for an interlocutory injunction.

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi released a statement announcing that the lawsuit was only the first step in a series of actions to compel the EC to conduct the registration exercise at the electoral area level. They argue that this approach would provide all eligible voters with equal access to the process, in accordance with the Constitution, regulations, and the EC’s own past practices.

In an unusual development, the plaintiffs have been informed by the Registrar of the Supreme Court that the date for the application to be moved will be given on Monday, following the instructions of the Chief Justice of the Republic.

By Vincent Kubi