Wendy Shay Involved In Accident: Hit By Tipper Truck

Songstress Wendy Shay found herself in a harrowing accident on Saturday night, after her Jeep Wrangler was hit by a tipper truck.

The incident which sent shockwaves through her fans and the music industry occurred on the road between ACP Estate Junction and Kwabenya Junction in Accra.

An eyewitness said the singer’s Jeep Wrangler was struck by the truck, causing it to veer off the road and into a gutter.

UTV’s Prince Obimpeh who spoke on UTV on Saturday evening from the accident scene said Wendy Shay complained of headache when she came out of the car.

According to him, she attributed the headache to hitting her head against the dashboard of her car.

“Between the ACP Junction and the Kwabenya stretch, you know the road is usually clear at night, and so the cars are usually at top speed, even though there is police presence on the road. A short distance away from the KNUST Accra Campus Junction, coming out of the valley, I saw people gathered around a car. So, I decided to park and see what was happening. Upon checking, I realized a lady was coming out of a car. She had dreadlocked hair just like Wendy Shay.

“So, I said, let me rush and see, and upon getting closer, I saw it was Wendy Shay. The Wrangler she was using has a customised registration, ‘Shay.’

Quickly, I got closer to her and asked her what was happening. She said she can’t talk much, as she’s in severe pain in the head because she hit her head on the dashboard,” Prince Obimpeh narrated.

The accident has raised concerns among Wendy Shay’s fans and well-wishers, who have been anxiously awaiting updates on her condition.

As news of the accident continues to circulate, many are expressing their relief that Wendy Shay survived the collision and are sending their thoughts and prayers for her swift recovery.

Details regarding the extent of Wendy Shay’s injuries and her current condition have not been officially disclosed, leaving fans and the public eagerly awaiting updates on the well-being of the Ruff Town Records signee.

By Francis Addo