Shameful, Opprobrious Walkout

The Majority in Parliament represented by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) yesterday debased themselves beyond fathoming.

We are saddled with a political party whose members are not blessed with the favour of sound reasoning in all that they do.

Their walkout did not only deal a further blow to their already decimated public image, it has also added to our knowledge of our opposition politicians whose proclivity to inappropriate conduct is no longer unknown.

Theirs is a quest for power by all means regardless of whether due consideration for the survivability of the nation. This is clearly evidenced from their leader and former President John Mahama’s beating of war drums of the 2020 polls.

Whether Mr. Mahama and the leadership of the NDC like it or not, President Akufo-Addo was elected by majority of Ghanaians to lead this nation and, therefore, he deserves all protocols and courtesies.

For any group of insolent persons with no iota of decency about standards to do as unfolded in Parliament yesterday, they deserve an omnibus condemnation by right-thinking citizens of this country.

We as citizens of this country should under no circumstance allow disgruntled and frustrated politicians no matter their standing in society to exhibit contempt to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces who represents the spirit of the nation.

If the walkout was intended to show contempt to the spirit of the nation, those behind it must tuck their saggy sickly tails behind their hind legs as crestfallen mongrels would do and head for the rubbish dump.

Clueless and directionless members of an opposition party whose preoccupation is make high decibel noise about everything from their opposition to the Free SHS policy to the resuscitation of a moribund railway system.

Ghana is, of course, working again and the President into whose hands we have entrusted the piloting of the ship of state had every reason to present his scorecard to Parliament which he did beautifully and without blemish.

It was not difficult to determine the unenviable state of mind of those who staged the walkout. Their placards some of which read ‘We Want Credible Elections’ said it all about their incessant worry about a freshly minted voters’ register.

The prospects of a new register is a source of insomnia; for them a reality which is responsible for their bizarre conduct yesterday. If a phobia for a new voters’ register is haunting them so badly, their next electoral defeat would send them into a state of delirium.

We could not have agreed more with Ursula Owusu’s remarks that the NDC MPs took leave of their senses.

It is our hope that the constituents they represent in Parliament would review their support for their representatives who by their action have shirked their responsibilities to them.

How dare they leave the chamber when the President was scheduled to perform one of the most critical features of the calendar of Parliament!

There is no gainsaying the fact that by their poor showing in Parliament most of them, as the President remarked when he derided them, would not make it back when the next House is constituted.

MPs who are against the implementation of the Free SHS, the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, the infrastructural development, especially the 2020 Year of Roads projects, the reawakening of the moribund railway system, the many interchanges and the now active National Health Insurance Scheme are unworthy of a place in Parliament.

Good riddance it was yesterday. Their walkout ensured an orderly session without the rather cacophony from their side of the aisle.