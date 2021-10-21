Shatta Wale, Accomplices Face Court

Shatta Wale

Ghana Police Service have put dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale and his accomplices before court on Thursday October 21, 2021, DGN Online can report.

His accomplices, Kojo Owusu Koranteng alias Nana Dope who is a Personal Assistant to the artiste together with one Eric Venator alias Gangee were put before court likewise, the pastor who prophecied about Shatta Wale’s death.

The police succeeded in remanding the suspects for further investigation.

Shatta Wale was understood to have formed a strong legal team to defend him when he appeared before court.

The prophet is reported to have substituted a legal representative to face prosecution charges.

Interestingly, there was high hopes among members of the musician’s camp at the police station that Shatta Wale will be released on bail Wednesday when he was sent to his residence by the police for a search at about 4pm.

However, the hope of his squad was dashed when was sent back to the detention center at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)of the Service after returning from his residence.

The musician who was reported to be in police custody has been seen in a video walking on the corridors of the East Legon Police Station with his friend and fellow artiste, Medikal in the same dress since yesterday before he was sent to his residence.

Shatta Wale was arrested on Tuesday night after the police had issued a statement to the effect that they were after him to aid them in an ongoing investigation.

According to Nana Dope, a personal assistant to Shatta Wale who first broke the news, his boss was shot by gunmen around East Legon in Accra and was receiving treatment in an unknown health facility.

The Ghana Police Service in a statement said it had launched investigations into the report.

