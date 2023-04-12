Shatta Wale Apologises To Andy Dosty?

Shatta Wale and Andy Dosty

Shatta Wale has allegedly apologised to Andy Dosty for insulting the media personality’s mother.

This follows Andy’s recent outburst on radio that he was not promoting Shatta Wale’s latest album, Maali because of his disrespect to his mother.

“You want me to talk about it? An artiste that stands on stage and insults my mother and talks anyhow and foolishly to my mother, and you want me to what? If you don’t have sense, I do. If you don’t respect, don’t come here. The woman who gave birth to me has lived a good life and has a good place to live. That’s all I have said. I love my mother, and nobody, nobody… I won’t speak ill of anyone’s mother; she raised me well. You can fool around. The fooling is too much in this country.

“You will be sitting there, and they will want to come and sit here and say they want to promote their stuff. What do you want to promote? If that woman didn’t give birth to me, where would you know me from? Foolish guy,” he said in an angry tone on the radio.

However, Andy reportedly came back to say Shatta has apologised to him through a common friend. However, he won’t just let it slide.

“All I can say is that we have spoken, he called a big man and that person called me. He channelled the apology through someone and we spoke for more than 50 minutes. He also expressed some of my actions he didn’t like. Even my mother called and said we are brothers so we shouldn’t let this go far,” Andy reportedly said.

“He has spoken to me. Shatta Wale has spoken to me. He has apologized but that isn’t all. I won’t let go just like that,” he added.