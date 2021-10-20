Shatta Wale Arrested For Faking Gun Attack

Controversial dancehall act, Shatta Wale has been picked up by personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

He was arrested for his involvement in putting up a stunt that he was shot by unknown gunmen on Monday, October 18, 2021.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the arrest via a tweet on Tuesday evening.

“After we publicly declared him and one other person wanted, the suspect, Shatta Wale, turned himself in today Tuesday 19th October, 2021,” the Police tweeted.

“He has been arrested to assist the Police in investigations for his alleged involvement in the creation and circulation of information intended to cause fear and panic. As stated in previous statements, the public is advised to desist from publishing false information, capable of disturbing the peace of the country or risk,” it added.

The Police also confirmed the arrest of two others including Shatta’s Public Relations Manager, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope, and Eric Venator, alias Gangee, both of whom were connected to the gun attack prank.

The Melissa crooner has since Monday been in the trends over his gunshot claims.

Reports of his alleged attack were attributed to his two associates.

On Tuesday, he came out to make a long post on Facebook suggesting he feigned the attack and apologised to his fans and people who had been affected by the prank to forgive him.