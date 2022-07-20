Shatta Wale Bails Himself & Leaves Us- Deportee Alleges

Shatta Wale and Deportee

Idris Yusif, better known as Deportee one of the accomplices in Shatta Wale’s fake gun attack case says the musician betrayed him and the others arrested with him.

According to him, after they were arrested and kept behind bars, Shatta got himself bail and left them behind.

He alleged that Shatta Wale only settled his bail, leaving him to his fate.

Deportee disclosed that in an interview on ‘Time With The Stars’ with Larry Bozzlz.

In 2021, Deportee was arrested with two others, Nana Dope and Gangee and charged for abetment of crime in the Shatta case.

An Accra Circuit court remanded them into prison custody and later granted bail to the tune of GH¢100,000 each for the publication of false information that claimed Shatta had been shot.

However, Deportee says he is disappointed in Shatta because he has left them to their fate.

“My relationship with Shatta is out there, people know it… we had our issues back then, but this time around…there is an issue that is the reality. At the right time, the issue will pop up. He has issues with me but I don’t.

“Recently we went to court, you know we went to prison together. He got himself bailed, but without us…these are the things, I don’t want to speak. Maybe with time, we will speak. I know it is a bombshell and it will go out there and it is going to escalate a whole lot of things,” he added.

