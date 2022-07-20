DJ Khaled Eulogizes Black Sherif

DJ Khaled

American record producer, Khaled Mohammed Khaled, aka DJ Khaled has praised Ghanaian act Black Sherif for the amazing delivery of his song Kwaku The Traveller.

He described his music as a creative piece that touches the soul.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday DJ Khalid shared a short video of Black Sherif singing his song; ‘Kwaku The Traveller’.

Khaled who is happy about the Ghanaian musician wrote underneath the post saying, “@blacksherif_ 🔥🆙 KEEP GOING Music that touch your soul”,

Earlier reports suggested that early hours of Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Khaled also shared a screenshot of Black Sherif’s single on his Insta-story indicating he was listening to the track. It was after listening to the piece that he posted Black Sherif on his main page on Instagram.

“Kwaku The Traveller” by Black Sherif was published on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, The single during its first week of release debuted on Apple Music Top 100 Music Charts in several countries across the globe and has also received positive comments and reviews from music enthusiasts.

Dj Khaled’s post on Black Sherif