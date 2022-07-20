Lawyer Ampaw Fires Kennedy Agyapong Over Loose Talk

Kennedy Agyapong, Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has lambasted the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong over his recent outbursts against some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, the Assin Central MP should be mindful of his choice of words and comments in the public space because it goes a long way to have negative effect on the party.

He cited the lawmaker comments about Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen concerning the upcoming NPP Presidential primaries which the MP has declared his intention to contest.

Maurice Ampaw believes Kennedy Agyapong is arming his opponents when he said the two personalities in government are not qualified to lead the party to the 2024 polls because they have failed by sending the country to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He was also in the news for attacking some members of NPP at the National Delegates Conference.

He went further to attack Chairman Wontumi for openly campaigning for some candidates in the party’s national executives election held last Saturday when speaking to the media at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference where he warned Wontumi to “cool down” emphasizing that the Ashanti regional chairman does not own the party.

However, reacting to Kennedy Agyapong’s outburstd, Maurice Ampaw, questioned the basis of Kennedy Agyapong’s lamentation.

According to him, Kennedy Agyapong who has announced his intent to contest the NPP’s flagbearer position is rather seeking to make himself lord over the NPP.

“You are telling delegates that if they don’t vote for you no member of the party can win presidential power. This is the greatest insult to the party. But you see it as a crime that Wontumi and the other regional chairmen supported John Boadu, mere support. You claim they are arrogant and disrespectful but you have the gut to tell delegates that if it’s not Kennedy Agyapong they should forget about retaining power,” he fumed on his show on Wontumi TV.

According to Maurice Ampaw, Kennedy Agyapong has arrogated to himself undue power in the party which threatens anyone he disfavours in the NPP.

He questioned the contribution of the MP who describes himself as an NPP financier.

“We should not allow a person in the party to feel what they say is final. Kennedy Agyapong is always issuing threats to either make someone lose or win an election. He threatened Jake (Obetsebi Lamptey) until he died. He brought it on Jonh Boadu, whoever Kennedy Agyapong disagrees with he will seek their removal.

“What is your contribution, Kennedy Agyapong contributes and makes a public show of it but people do more and don’t talk about it. You give people GHC2 and GHC5 and come out to make noise about it. Do you know how much Kufuor, Nana Addo, Ofori Atta and the rest have contributed to the NPP? Do you know how much Wontumi has contributed? Is it not just an MP that you have attained? Your only achievement is being an MP. All your life achievement is being an MP from Assin Fosu, even on the floor of parliament, you don’t talk. You’ve never been a minister, CEO, or public officer apart from being an MP.

“You are not Chairman Wontumi’s mate when it comes to politics because, at a younger age, he has been a constituency chairman for two terms and has risen to become a regional chairman for three terms. He has single-handedly footed the bills of the party. Wontumi supports MPs with his own money. When he was contesting regional chairman, you wanted to give him money but he rejected it because you talk too much,” he alleged.

Watch video below

By Vincent Kubi