FNB Employees Support Two Care Homes

First National Bank employees with House of Mercy kids and caregivers

FIRST NATIONAL Bank (FNB) has undertaken an employee-led initiative dubbed ‘Help in Action’ to support two orphanages.

Under the initiative, donations have been made to House of Mercy in Abokobi and Weep Not Child Orphanage in Nsawam.

These form part of the bank’s annual employee volunteer programme which is hinged on the quest for sustainable impact on society.

Each of the orphanages received assorted drinks, cartons of milk, gallons of cooking oil, bags of rice, packets of sugar, toiletries, shoes, sandals, boxes of biscuits, bottled water, clothes and an amount of GH¢15,000.

While making the donations, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Delali Dzidzienyo, reiterated that all employees of First National Bank are sensitive to the needs of the communities in which it operates.

“Initiatives abound for driving impacts, but we make a deliberate effort to understand the critical needs that we can help meet while sustaining the main fabric of society,” he said. “Food, clothing and shelter are the most basic needs that sustain humanity, and we are happy that regardless of the conditions of the kids in these two beneficiary care homes, they have shelter and therefore the next thing they will look out for is food and clothing hence our provision through this donation”.

Nana Ama Benewah I, Development Queen of Ahwerease Damang, who doubles as the Founder of Weep Not Child, received the items and expressed gratitude for the gesture by the employees of First National Bank.

She said the orphanage aims at supporting orphans and neglected kids, offering grooming and skills training to improve the lives of underprivileged children in society.

“We have heard of First National Bank and its mantra of help. Today, through the volunteerism of First National Bank’s employees, these kids have also experienced it in the action,” she said adding “We are grateful and are hopeful that we will receive more of such help to complement the care we give to these kids who will soon grow into useful adults in the society.”

First National Bank employees with Weep not Child orphanage kids and caregivers