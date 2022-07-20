Executive Club Purchase Qatar World Cup Travel Packages

The ‘vagina stadium’ . INSET: Osei Kwame Despite

The Management of Kenpong Travel and Tours Limited led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong) has paid a working visit to leaders and members of the esteemed East Legon Executive Fitness Club in Accra, on Sunday.

The purpose of the visit was to seek audience with the members of the prestigious social club and explain to them the various packages put in place by the government-approved travel agency for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar in November. This was a follow up to an earlier visit to the club.

Members of the country’s leading social club have expressed interest in travelling to the global football competition to support the Black Stars and watch other world superstars in the booming Asian country when the tournament begins in November.

This prompted the management of Kenpong Travel to undertake the visit to explain the components of each of the eight packages available to the socialites to enable them to travel to support the Black Stars.

The packages, as already published widely in the media, consist of platinum “A” & “B”, gold “A” & “B”, silver “A” & “B” and bronze “A” & “B”.

Members of the social club led by their president, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong and assisted by Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, thanked Kenpong Travel and Tours for the visit insisting as citizens of Ghana, members of the club consider their support for the Black Stars as part of their civic responsibilities.

He added that it was imperative that every effort would be made to travel to Qatar in November and offer the Black Stars the needed support at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Dr. Ofori Sarpong confirmed that several members are interested in patronising the Kenpong World Cup travel packages, and that arrangements have been made to make payments in platinum and gold categories of the packages on or before July 31, 2022.

He urged Ghanaians to offer the Black Stars the needed support by travelling to Qatar in November, and assured that they would be offered a memorable and enjoyable World Cup experience in Qatar.

The exclusive travel and tour company was appointed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) to organise Ghanaian football fans to the Qatar World Cup.

Kenpong Travel and Tours has shown over the years that it has the experience and proven track record for organising supporters to major sporting events such as the World Cup, Olympic Games, boxing bouts etc.