4 Garrison Tennis Club Triumphs… Over Maritime University

Robert Tetteh in action

4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club have once again proved their superiority when it comes to social tennis games, as they beat Regional Maritime University (RMU) Tennis Club 7-4 last Saturday at the 4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club, Kumasi.

In all, 12 games were played with the home team (4 Garrison) winning 5 singles and 3 doubles against the away team. RMU did win 2 singles and 2 doubles matches.

Kojo Akonua began the tournament on a bright note for the home club as he defeated Alex Kwabena Mensah 7-4. A superb display by the captain of 4 Garrison Tennis Club Jonathan Quartey followed as he outwitted his opponent David Naawu 7-1. 4 Garrison’s Thomas Ohene Effeh who uses both hands to play stunned the coach of RMU Kenneth Boaful 7-3.

The away team (RMU) fought back with some wins as Jacob Oheneba Amoakoh put some smiles on the faces of the away side as he won 7-4 against Samuel Taylor.

RMU’s Albert Dzah also won 7-6 (4) against Nana Yaw Wallas.

The last singles ended in favour of the home team as Kwaku Amankwa rallied on his power serve to oust Ben Amanquah 7-5.

The tournament continued with the home team dominating play in the doubles as Captain of 4 Garrison, Jonathan Quartey, paired with Kojo Akonua to oust captain of RMU, Samuel Ablorh and Daniel Acquaye 7-5. 4 Garrison’s Thomas Ohene Effeh partnered Samuel Taylor to defeat Kenneth Boaful and David Robertson (aka Pinches) 7-5.

The away team responded quickly as Ben Amanquah and his partner Jacob Oheneba Amoakoh beat Joshua Mensah/ Yaw Sarpong 7-4. Albert Dzah and David Naawu kept hopes alive as the pair won 7-1 against Albert Adu and Nana Attakorah.

Acting President of 4 Garrison, Robert Tetteh and his partner Frank Newton wrapped up the tournament in a beautiful manner as the pair outplayed their opponent Alex Kwabena Mensah and Michael Nyarko 7-1.

Speaking after the tournament, Robert Tetteh said, “As the acting president of the club, I will work very hard to make 4 Garrison Tennis Club very attractive to the corporate world and unbeatable to our fellow social tennis clubs. I have led the club to beat Akosombo Tennis Club and now RMU Tennis Club”. He congratulated RMU Tennis Club for honouring their invitation in the one-day competition.